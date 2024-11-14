Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 2,158 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $215.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.95. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.66 and a one year high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

