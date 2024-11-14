Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIVI stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

