Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 639 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Ted Buchan & Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 79,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 52,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

