Haverford Trust Co Acquires 13,142 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 124,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

