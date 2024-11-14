Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells $1,596,000.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,872.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53.

Hayward Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HAYW opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Hayward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 10.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hayward by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,902,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

