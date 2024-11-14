HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

