HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

OLMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $657.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 203,120 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207,565 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

