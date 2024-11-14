HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BioCardia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 80,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.28. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.78). Equities analysts predict that BioCardia will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.