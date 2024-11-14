Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 221.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.11. 65,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,405. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $264.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.62.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

