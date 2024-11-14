Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 221.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.11. 65,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,405. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $264.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.62.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.