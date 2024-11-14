HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

HIVE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,645. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 3.43.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 202.4% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 106,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

