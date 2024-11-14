Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $233.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.16. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.65 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

