Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 234.5% in October

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, an increase of 234.5% from the October 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
About Hummingbird Resources
