Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 234.5% in October

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, an increase of 234.5% from the October 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

