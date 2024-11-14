Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.