Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %
Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
