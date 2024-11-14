Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $28,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 951,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

