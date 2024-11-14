Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $92.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 41.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 53,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 25.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

