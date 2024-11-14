Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ IMMX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 36,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,501. The company has a market cap of $44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.11. Immix Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

