ING Groep NV Acquires 2,825 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $71,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Booking by 2,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $125,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $20.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4,966.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,311.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,966.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,079.50 and a 1-year high of $5,069.44. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

