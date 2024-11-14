ING Groep NV Buys 38,510 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $7.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.77. 29,730,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,830,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

