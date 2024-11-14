ING Groep NV Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 74,514 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

ORCL traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.72. 2,035,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.85. The firm has a market cap of $522.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $191.77.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.