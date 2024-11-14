ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,029 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $29,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.73.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $12.74 on Thursday, reaching $588.73. 730,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,553. The business’s 50-day moving average is $866.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $828.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

