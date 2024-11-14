ING Groep NV Has $93.14 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 926,516 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $93,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 92,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 253,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 84.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 2,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.12. 11,931,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,005,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

