ING Groep NV Purchases 109,788 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,788 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $134,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,708,000 after buying an additional 1,622,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after buying an additional 1,589,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.31. 2,045,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

