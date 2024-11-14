Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 44.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 242,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,788 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 87,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IR opened at $104.35 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,834 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

