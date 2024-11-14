Insider Buying: APA Group (ASX:APA) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) insider Adam Watson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.86 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of A$68,600.00 ($45,131.58).

APA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.48.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

