Insider Buying: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Anja Manuel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $107,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,760. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anja Manuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Anja Manuel acquired 1,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,625,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,479. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

