Insider Buying: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Anja Manuel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $107,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,760. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Anja Manuel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, Anja Manuel acquired 1,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00.
Shares of HIMS stock traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,625,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,479. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
