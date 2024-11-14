Insider Buying: Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) Director Peter William Harris acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.
Metallic Minerals Price Performance
CVE:MMG remained flat at C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,544. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. Metallic Minerals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Metallic Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metallic Minerals
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.