Insider Buying: Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) Director Peter William Harris acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

CVE:MMG remained flat at C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,544. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. Metallic Minerals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

