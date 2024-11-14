Insider Selling: Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Major Shareholder Sells 33,647 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder United Workers sold 33,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,241,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,479,084 shares in the company, valued at $275,978,199.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

United Workers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, United Workers sold 55,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00.

On Friday, November 8th, United Workers sold 31,844 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $1,139,059.88.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 43,213 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

