Insider Selling: AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Georgevich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,449. The trade was a 10.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kelly Georgevich sold 500 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 250,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. AudioEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $318.63 million, a P/E ratio of -96.89, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEYE. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

