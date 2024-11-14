Insider Selling: Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Director Sells 21,716 Shares of Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 21,716 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.45, for a total value of C$1,334,543.75.
Fortis Stock Down 0.2 %
TSE FTS opened at C$61.60 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$51.02 and a 1-year high of C$62.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59.
Fortis Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
