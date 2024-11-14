Insider Selling: Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Director Sells 21,716 Shares of Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 21,716 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.45, for a total value of C$1,334,543.75.

Fortis Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE FTS opened at C$61.60 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$51.02 and a 1-year high of C$62.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a C$60.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.33.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

