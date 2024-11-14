Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $904,458.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $618.34. 85,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,562. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $602.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.55. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.34 and a twelve month high of $653.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LII. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.