Insider Selling: Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,619.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of VMD stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $356.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.43. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viemed Healthcare
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Mercer Near Rock Bottom: Is This High-Yield Play Set to Soar?
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.