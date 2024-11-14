Insider Selling: Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,619.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of VMD stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $356.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.43. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,425,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 617,009 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $5,557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 50.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 25.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

