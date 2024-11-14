Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $510.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,075,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $487.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.42. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.