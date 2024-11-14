Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.71. 266,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $298.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

