Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,695 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 320,937 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

