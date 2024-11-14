Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SPMO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $97.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
