International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Update

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

International Container Terminal Services Price Performance

ICTEF remained flat at $6.48 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. International Container Terminal Services has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry and cargo owners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

