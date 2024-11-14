International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $51,324,000. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after buying an additional 627,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 661,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,147,000 after acquiring an additional 439,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.19. 908,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.51 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

