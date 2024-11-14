International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after buying an additional 130,567 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,408,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,118,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after buying an additional 125,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,111,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after buying an additional 507,868 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.66. 171,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,165. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

