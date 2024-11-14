International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.03. 418,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

