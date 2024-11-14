International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in HP by 8.1% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in HP by 5.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in HP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 473,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,203. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. HP Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

