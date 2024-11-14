International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 963 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for 0.8% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 47.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 52.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 0.5 %

IP traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.10. 945,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,729.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $910,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.