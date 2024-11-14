Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $544.32 and last traded at $544.31, with a volume of 303870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $536.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.65. The company has a market cap of $192.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,816.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

