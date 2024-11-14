Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Down 62.4% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the October 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,684,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,477. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

