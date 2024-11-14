Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,719,000 after buying an additional 1,090,518 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,073,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 609,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,076,000 after acquiring an additional 323,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after purchasing an additional 299,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 440,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 290,384 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $104.90 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.