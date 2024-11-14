Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $35.87 and a one year high of $48.88.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

