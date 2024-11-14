Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ICMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,866. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%.

(Get Free Report)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.