Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ICMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,866. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Investcorp Credit Management BDC
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.