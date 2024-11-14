Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 14th (ACHV, ADIL, AGR, AHPI, AMGN, AMX, ATHX, AUMN, AY, BIIB)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 14th:

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC). They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI). They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL). They issued a hold rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT). They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). They issued a neutral rating and a $895.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

