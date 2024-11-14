Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 14th (ACHV, ADIL, AGR, AHPI, AMGN, AMX, ATHX, AUMN, AY, BIIB)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, November 14th:

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC). They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI). They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL). They issued a hold rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT). They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). They issued a neutral rating and a $895.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

