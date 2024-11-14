ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 496.4% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
ioneer Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ IONR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,405. ioneer has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.
About ioneer
