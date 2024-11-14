IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Trading 9.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). 2,577,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).
IronRidge Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.83 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17.
IronRidge Resources Company Profile
IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.
