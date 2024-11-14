iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,373 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock remained flat at $100.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,610. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

